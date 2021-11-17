417
Nintendo’s got your Christmas wrapped up, with these My Nintendo Rewards

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 17, 2021

Nintendo’s back with yet another cool reward addition to the My Nintendo Store. This time its Christmas wrapping paper with three different designs.

For a mere 150 Platinum Coins you will get 3 sheets of wrap, each with a different design. Nintendo says these are limited and will only be made once, so grab as many as you can. Grab them here.

The real question is, will they arrive before Christmas with how the postage is at the moment.

