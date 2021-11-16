Nintendo’s Cyber Deals eShop sale kicks off this week
Hold all your eShop purchases (except for Pokémon, obviously), there’s another Cyber Deal sale this year, and Nintendo of Europe has given a tiny preview of what will be on sale.
In year’s past, the sale we get in Australia often ends up being the same, or at least very similar.
The preview given by Nintendo Europe shows Nintendo titles like Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Xenoblade Chronicles, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity on sale. There are also third-party games like Tetris Effect Connected, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Sonic Colours Deluxe, etc. Usually, there are several hundred games on sale; Nintendo says over 1000 this time.
We’ll always have the complete list of sales out each week, hopefully late on Thursday night. The sale runs from November 18th to the 30th – we should see some eShop cards go on sale during that period, making for even better deals. Stay tuned.