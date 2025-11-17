Nintendo’s Black Friday eShop sale is now live, Switch and Switch 2 discounts galore

Once again, Nintendo has hit the big red button and launched its Black Friday eShop sale early, and we’ve got discounts on both Switch and Switch 2 to get through this year.

Nintendo says there are over 1,500 games on sale, but we’re not sure when they’re counting from. Our listings also don’t include all the DLC — we’re manually adding the good ones. Nintendo has first-party Switch games on sale, and third parties have discounts across both consoles.

In Europe there’s a promotion where spending a certain amount will extend your Nintendo Switch Online subscription. At this stage of the night (3 am AEST), there’s no word on whether we’ll get that here in Australia, but we’ll probably find out in the morning.

If you spot any mistakes or errors, let us know in the comments. There are a lot of games here!

✚ SPLIT FICTION (Electronic Arts) – $55.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/11) – 20% off

✚ Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off

✚ The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) – $59.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 25% off

✚ Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo) – $59.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 25% off

✚ WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/11) – 30% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off

✚ Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut (SEGA) – $54.56 (Usually $77.95, ends 30/11) – 30% off

✚ Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise (Nintendo) $28.10 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/11) – 25% Off

✚ Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition – $78.71 (Usually $104.95, ends 30/11) – 25% Off

✚ Unpacking (Humble Games) – $11.58 (Usually $28.95, ends 30/11) – 60% off

✚ The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition (Devolver Digital) – $6.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/11) – 86% off

✚ Heretic + Hexen (Bethesda) – $15.04 (Usually $22.45, ends 30/11) –33% Off

✚ SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (SEGA) – $33.56 (Usually $47.95, ends 30/11) – 30% off

✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda) – $24.73 (Usually $74.95, ends 30/11) – 67% off

Nintendo Switch 2 Games Discounted

Nintendo Switch Games Discounted