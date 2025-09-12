Retro

Nintendo’s adding Virtual Boy to Nintendo Classics, with an actual Virtual Boy

There's also a cardboard edition.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 12, 2025

Nintendo has just casually dropped Virtual Boy onto the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack – but in typical Nintendo fashion, there’s a twist.

All 14 games will be playable and rolled out over time, and you’ll even be able to experience them in stereoscopic 3D using an actual Virtual Boy. This new model lets you dock the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 into the visor and play the games in full 3D. For those after a cheaper option, there’s also a less sophisticated cardboard version available.

The ‘Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch 2/Nintendo Switch‘ will set you back $139.95AUD, whereas the cardboard model version is $29.95AUD. Both are available to preorder from the My Nintendo Store now.

It does seem you’ll need either the Virtual Boy accessories to play the games.

