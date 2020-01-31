Nintendo won’t release a new Switch model in 2020

Nintendo today held it’s usual financial results briefing and had a clear message about whether or not to expect a new Switch model this year.

It’s not happening.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said this in the briefing;

Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base. Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.

So if you’ve been holding off wait for a ‘Pro’ or another new model – at least you know where you stand.