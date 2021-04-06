Nintendo will take part in a digital-only E3 2021 this year
E3 is back in 2021 as a “digital-only” event. Last year the event cancelled altogether as the COVID-19 pandemic began to rage across the world. This year they’re a little more prepared and have Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft and more onboard.
The E3 Expo has been “digital” for most people either way, but with no tentpole event last year, Nintendo opted to do nothing in June. Now they’re on board with the event; we should see… something. There are no details in the press release about E3 2021 aside from what companies will be there.
Including Nintendo. Capcom, Xbox, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Warner Bros, and Koch Media will have something at the “event”. Notable absences include Sony, EA, Activision Blizzard and more.
E3 2021 takes place between June 12 and June 15.
Source: GameIndustry.biz