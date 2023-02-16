Nintendo set end date on unlinked Wii U & 3DS balances after eShop shutdown

Update: The refunding of the NNID balance may only apply to Japan, in the UK no refund mechanism is mentioned at all. We’ll update the article once we know which way Australia is going.

Original article: With just over a month until Nintendo shuts down the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops to new purchases, more details on how any left over balance can be used have been released.

Nintendo has announced that after March 28th 2024, the ability to link your Nintendo Network ID and Nintendo Account balances will be shut down as well. If you haven’t yet linked your Nintendo Network ID to your Nintendo account, and consolidated your balance before then, well it might be gone. In Japan they are offering refunds, however in the UK – its link it or lose it.

A Nintendo Network ID is an older Nintendo login used on the Wii U and 3DS. A Nintendo Account is a newer one used on the Nintendo Switch. If you never had a 3DS or Wii U you don’t need to worry about this.

At the moment you’ve either linked your Nintendo Network ID to your Nintendo Account, and have been using that balance to buy things on the Switch, 3DS or Wii U eShops. Your balance is fine and safe.

If you haven’t linked these two accounts, and your balance on your Nintendo Network ID account is greater than zero, Nintendo will give that money back to you. You will need to apply for the refund on the console(s) you have the balance on. You have until March 28th 2024 to do this, the specific mechanism for doing this refund is coming at a later date.

If you haven’t got a Switch, and don’t want to buy anything on the 3DS or Wii U using your remaining balance – you can’t just wait until after March 2024 to get that money refunded. You can sign up for a Nintendo Account and have it synced across even without a console.

A reminder, you will still be able to download purchased content for some time after Monday 27 March 2023. The ability to purchase new content ends then.

So far this documentation and shut down dates have only been published in Japanese and may change between regions, we’ll check once it’s been announced for Australia and update this article if required.