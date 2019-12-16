Nintendo will have a ‘Festive Offers’ sale on the eShop later this week

Nintendo Europe has announced a Nintendo eShop sale for later this week, while contents may vary it’ll inevitably come to Australia as well.

Nintendo Europe says the sale kicks off on Thursday the 19th at 15:00 CET, that’s the same time the eShops gets its usual goodies each week here – 10 pm WST / 1 am AEDT.

No word as to what the sale will have, but check back Friday for the full list. Remember eShop cards are 10% off this week at Big W.