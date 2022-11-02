Nintendo warns of “skin irritation” if you use your palms to spin sticks in Mario Party on Switch Online

Mario Party 1 and 2 just hit Nintendo Switch online, and we wanted to know if Nintendo were going to make any changes to the game to compensate for the fact you have to rip your palms open to win some mini-games. But they haven’t.

Upon booting the first game, every time, you’ll be greeted with a warning.

CAUTION: Some individuals may experience skin irritation and/or damage the Control Stick if they rotate it with the palm of their hand. Nintendo recommends the Control Stick be rotated with the thumb only.

There are a couple of mini-games within Mario Party that require you to spin the analogue sticks as fast as possible. People found that using your palm to spin the sticks would elicit better results – and thus, the legend was born. Many of us still wear the scars to this day*.

*No actual scars, it’s just a joke yeah.