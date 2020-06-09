Nintendo updates the number of breached NNID accounts

Back in April, Nintendo confirmed that there was a breach of over 160,000 Nintendo Network IDs. They have now provided an updated report.

Nintendo now says that an additional 140,000 accounts were identified after more research, that brings the total to around 300,000 accounts. All the passwords of those accounts have been reset. Nintendo also now states that less than 1% of those were used to make purchases and most customers should now be refunded.

Here’s our full original story on this, and the original statement from Nintendo. If you haven’t already you should enable 2-Step Verification on your account.