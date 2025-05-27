Nintendo updates Switch 2 backward compatibility list, more game updates promised

Advertisement

With just over a week to go until the Nintendo Switch 2 launches, the company has updated the list of games scheduled to receive updates either at or shortly after launch. These include games with startup issues and games that start but have other problems (don’t we all).

The number of games expected to receive patches has grown from just two, Fortnite and Fitness Boxing, to nearly 50 titles, including big names like Doom Eternal, NBA 2K25, Pizza Tower, and the Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster.

This does mean the list of games with issues and no patch on the way has decreased; however, more games have been added to the list of titles with identified issues that may prevent them from starting at all. Lastly, the list of games that start but have issues has also been updated, and all are currently under investigation.

Nintendo is making great progress with these, and hopefully we’ll continue to see updates at a regular clip going forward.