Nintendo Treehouse to demo duo of upcoming Switch 2 games this week
Can't fit Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and Pokémon Pokopia both in the headline.
There’s a new Nintendo Treehouse presentation this week, usually something only rolled out following a big presentation. This time we’ll be getting demos of both Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and Pokémon Pokopia.
Despite being run by Nintendo of America, it’s actually a nice time for most of Australia on Wednesday, something to watch as the day begins.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up:
- Perth (WA) – February 25th, 6:00am AWST
- Darwin (NT) – February 25th, 7:30am ACST
- Brisbane (QLD) – February 25th, 8:00am AEST
- Adelaide (SA) – February 25th, 8:30am ACDT
- Canberra (ACT) – February 25th, 9:00am AEDT
- Sydney (NSW) – February 25th, 9:00am AEDT
- Melbourne (VIC) – February 25th, 9:00am AEDT
- Hobart (TAS) – February 25th, 9:00am AEDT
International Times
- London (UK) – February 24th, 10:00pm GMT
- Tokyo (Japan) – February 25th, 7:00am JST
- Auckland (New Zealand) – February 25th, 11:00am NZDT
If you can’t wait, you can read our preview of Pokémon Pokopia right now. Christ when does daylight savings end.
