Nintendo Treehouse to demo duo of upcoming Switch 2 games this week

Can't fit Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and Pokémon Pokopia both in the headline.

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 23, 2026

There’s a new Nintendo Treehouse presentation this week, usually something only rolled out following a big presentation. This time we’ll be getting demos of both Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and Pokémon Pokopia.

Despite being run by Nintendo of America, it’s actually a nice time for most of Australia on Wednesday, something to watch as the day begins.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up:

  • Perth (WA) – February 25th, 6:00am AWST
  • Darwin (NT) – February 25th, 7:30am ACST
  • Brisbane (QLD) – February 25th, 8:00am AEST
  • Adelaide (SA) – February 25th, 8:30am ACDT
  • Canberra (ACT) – February 25th, 9:00am AEDT
  • Sydney (NSW) – February 25th, 9:00am AEDT
  • Melbourne (VIC) – February 25th, 9:00am AEDT
  • Hobart (TAS) – February 25th, 9:00am AEDT

International Times

  • London (UK) – February 24th, 10:00pm GMT
  • Tokyo (Japan) – February 25th, 7:00am JST
  • Auckland (New Zealand) – February 25th, 11:00am NZDT

If you can’t wait, you can read our preview of Pokémon Pokopia right now. Christ when does daylight savings end.

