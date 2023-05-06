Nintendo Treehouse hosting Tears of the Kingdom Live Stream

Advertisement

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches next week, in case you had forgotten. To celebrate the launch, Nintendo of America’s Treehouse will be hosting a launch event livestream.

The presentation is to count down the launch of the game, and show off some new gameplay – there’s just one small thing. Thanks to the beauty of time zones, the game will already be released in Australia by the time the stream starts and you will be playing it already.

However there you can still join in the launch day fun by watching it at a live.nintendo.com, or just keep playing it.

Here’s the local times;

Advertisement

Perth – Friday, 12 May 2023 at 9:45 am AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Friday, 12 May 2023 at 11:15 am ACST

Brisbane – Friday, 12 May 2023 at 11:45 am AEST

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart – Friday, 12 May 2023 at 11:45 am AEST