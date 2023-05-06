Nintendo Treehouse hosting Tears of the Kingdom Live Stream
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches next week, in case you had forgotten. To celebrate the launch, Nintendo of America’s Treehouse will be hosting a launch event livestream.
The presentation is to count down the launch of the game, and show off some new gameplay – there’s just one small thing. Thanks to the beauty of time zones, the game will already be released in Australia by the time the stream starts and you will be playing it already.
However there you can still join in the launch day fun by watching it at a live.nintendo.com, or just keep playing it.
Here’s the local times;
- Perth – Friday, 12 May 2023 at 9:45 am AWST
- Adelaide, Darwin – Friday, 12 May 2023 at 11:15 am ACST
- Brisbane – Friday, 12 May 2023 at 11:45 am AEST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart – Friday, 12 May 2023 at 11:45 am AEST
Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023
Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!https://t.co/jRT5Suqrjl pic.twitter.com/wrORKEonxv