Nintendo Today app updated, adds Kirby theme

Nintendo has updated its Nintendo Today app, bringing it to version 2.0.0. While the update doesn’t add a lot, the biggest new feature is the addition of a Kirby theme to the list of available themes.

The app now also supports more languages, including English (EU), Spanish (EU), Korean, and Traditional Chinese. It has also expanded availability to South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

For those attending Nintendo Live 2025 Tokyo, the app includes special features activated by inaudible audio signals broadcast at the venue. Nintendo has clarified that no conversations or other audio data are recorded or collected.

