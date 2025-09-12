General

Nintendo Today app updated, adds Kirby theme

Also some new language options.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 12, 2025

Nintendo has updated its Nintendo Today app, bringing it to version 2.0.0. While the update doesn’t add a lot, the biggest new feature is the addition of a Kirby theme to the list of available themes.

The app now also supports more languages, including English (EU), Spanish (EU), Korean, and Traditional Chinese. It has also expanded availability to South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

For those attending Nintendo Live 2025 Tokyo, the app includes special features activated by inaudible audio signals broadcast at the venue. Nintendo has clarified that no conversations or other audio data are recorded or collected.

Now if they can just get the notifications to come out at the same time for everyone, that would be fab too.

Posted In
General
Tags
Nintendo Today
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

