Nintendo to shutter mobile game Dragalia Lost

Nintendo has announced plans to end new content updates in its mobile game Dragalia Lost. No new content will be added to the game after July 2022.

The last set of content being added to the game comes at the end of this month, March 31st. After that everything will be recycled. The game will still run for some time, but will eventually be killed off at later date – but Nintendo will provide timing on that later as well.

Dragalia Lost was Nintendo’s first foray into mobile games with an original IP. The developers of the game, CyGames through their parent company CyberAgent said back in 2019 that if they were allowed to, they could have made more money on the game but Nintendo didn’t let them.

That leaves Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Mario Kart Tour and Fire Emblem Heroes as Nintendo’s only mobile games still running.