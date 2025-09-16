Nintendo to return to PAX Australia 2025 with Metroid, Kirby, Pokémon and more

After taking a year off, Nintendo will return to PAX Australia in 2025 — and this time they actually have something new to show. It’s the Switch 2, along with a range of games that won’t yet be released at the time of the event.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Kirby Air Riders

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Mario Kart World

There will also be a Mario Kart World Knockout Tour competition running. Everyone will receive a prize just for participating, but those who take 1st place in their rally will be eligible to compete in a final daily Knockout Tour race for a prize.

Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades II, and other third party titles will also be playable on the Switch 2. Nintendo also says they’ll have giveaways including pins, keychains, posters and more. The My Nintendo Store will also be available in real life.

PAX Aus 2025 takes place on October 10th, 11th, and 12th at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre — you guessed it, in Melbourne. At the time of writing, only Friday and Sunday badges remain.