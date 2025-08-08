Nintendo to launch My Mario, new range of products, apps & shorts for young kids

Nintendo has today announced a new range of Super Mario products aimed at younger children. The My Mario series includes toys designed for young kids and parents to play with together, as well as a new app for the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. A series of stop-motion shorts will also be produced as part of the initiative.

The product range includes a Mario wood block set, as well as comforters for babies, chew toys, plushes, outfits, plates, and cups—as seen in the main promotional image. There’s also a board book that allows kids to open Mario’s mouth and turn his face around.

The free app, available on mobile and the Nintendo Switch, will let kids interact with Mario’s face, with Mario reacting to their actions.

This theme of playful interaction continues with a series of one-minute stop-motion shorts featuring Mario. These will be available on the official My Mario website and other online channels.

The products will be available from Nintendo stores in Japan starting August 26, 2025, with select items launching outside of Japan in 2026.