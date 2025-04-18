Nintendo to keep Switch 2 price the same in US despite tariffs, Preorders open April 24

Advertisement

After a bit of a wait, Nintendo has finally let America know when they’ll be able to preorder a Nintendo Switch 2, and how much it will cost.

Preorders for the console, games, and accessories will begin on April 24th, 2025 – and there will be no change to either SKU of the Nintendo Switch 2 remaining at $449USD and $499 USD. The price of Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will also remain the same.

However, accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2 will increase in price from their previously announced pricing. Most items have only seen a one or two dollar increase, but more expensive items like a Joy-Con 2 Pair or Pro Controller 2 are now $5 USD more. The Dock Set gets the biggest increase, with a $10 USD jump.

Nintendo, however, has said that “Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.”

We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing. We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025.

The pricing of the Nintendo Switch 2, games and accessories here in Australia has not changed, and My Nintendo Store preorders which include accessories you can only get from Nintendo go live on the same day as the US, at 18:00 24th April 2025 AEST.