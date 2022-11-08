Nintendo team up again with DeNA creating new subsidiary called Nintendo Systems

Nintendo has announced that it has once again teamed up with company DeNA Co., Ltd once again – but this time for something a little bit different than making mobile games.

Nintendo and DeNA have established a new joint venture between the two companies. Because the amount of capital is more than 10% of Nintendo’s, it makes it a new Specified Subsidiary of Nintendo.

This new subsidiary will be called Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd., and they will work on Nintendo’s online systems. This isn’t online gameplay, but instead the systems behind such things as the Nintendo Account. The company says that

Based on the expertise accumulated over the seven plus years and the experience of co-developing multiple services based on Nintendo Account, Nintendo and DeNA will advance their partnership and establish a joint venture company. With the objective to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo’s business, the joint venture company will research and develop, as well as create value-added services to further reinforce Nintendo’s relationship with consumers.

This new company will work to make Nintendo’s digital services not only better but also includes research and development to “operations to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo’s business, in addition to the creation of value-added services”

Let’s wait to see what comes out of this one then.

Source: Nintendo IR