Nintendo Switch Zone launching at Marvel Stadium later today

Nintendo Australia has announced a brand new Nintendo Switch Zone located at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The zone at June 3rd, 5:45 pm, when the gates open for the Western Bulldogs v Geelong Cats game tonight.

The zone will be there for a while, with other games added over time. At the moment, Nintendo Switch Sports will be highlighted. The Zone is located near Gate 2.

The Zone is located near Gate 2.



Located inside Gate 9

“We hope fans of all sporting codes are eager to pick up a Joy-Con and get right into the action of Nintendo Switch,” said Takuro Horie, Managing Director of Nintendo Australia. “We’re looking forward to welcoming players of all skill levels and demonstrating the breadth of experiences only possible on Nintendo Switch.”

When the Nintendo Experience was closed at EB Games Swanston Street last month, we wondered what might be next – it looks like this is it.

