Nintendo Switch Sports review in progress

Wii Sports was a game that transcended a typical video game release. It was a game everyone knew, nearly everyone had played, and showed up every Christmas in airport lounges, old folks’ homes, and more.

A few years later, we got a sequel in the form of Wii Sports Resort, and then on the Wii U so digital rental scheme with Wii Sports Club – later released physically. Then nothing. Since then, other franchises have taken motion sports further, but nothing from Nintendo. It’s taken another massive hit of a console to bring the next instalment. While Nintendo says this is the next game in the Wii Sports series, it almost feels like a reboot.

The game feels more like a reboot, stripped back to the core and then rebuilt with modern graphics and things like online.

Except…. none of that worked for us yet. We’ve had the Nintendo Switch Sports code for a while, and the online modes aren’t live yet and won’t be before this review goes live (the game is still out on Friday). No online being live is usually the case for review games, and you could say, “hey entitled game reviewer, you got the game early”. But this means things for you too!

Unfortunately, Nintendo has locked a lot of the new stuff behind online. All the unlockable Sportsmates (the new avatars) clothes, styles, accessories and emotes are all paywalled. The new Sportsmates characters aren’t Mii’s but they’re far more emotive, you can still pick a Mii if you wish. There are many modes like Elimination Bowling that we got to experience in the online beta in February, just not playable without online. Not only that, all sense of progression from the Pro League, which lets you rank up and is online only. Online is only for 1-2 players on a single console, so you’ll just be playing vanilla sports if you have yourself and two friends.

It’s not a massive deal, the patch will go live, but there will still be people who can’t get online nor can afford it. Nintendo Switch Sports without online is just as Wii Sports was. It might even be a little more basic.

The above will probably get deleted once the patch goes live. What won’t change is how the games play. Here’s a quick rundown of each, especially hey look new ones. (RIP Baseball).

Soccer

Going with Soccer first because I think it’s the best new game out of the lot. It’s been compared to Rocket League, and that’s fair, but don’t expect some crazy fast-paced soccer game. You’ll find it a more methodical game; it makes more sense with a giant ball and on legs – not in a car. Of course, it’s all motion controls; depending on which handedness, you use one Joy-Con to run around, the other to aim your shots. Flick up to get the ball up, two down Joy-Cons down to do a header – reasonably simple. People start running for the ball, but like Soccer, you’ll want to get some space, call ‘open’, and pass it downfield. Soccer also can use the leg strap but just for penalty shootouts at the moment. You’ll be able to play full matches with it later. Just don’t kick your cat.

Chambara

Chambara gets a lot of hate, but it can also be a bunch of fun. At least for a little while. It’s a pretty simple sport on the surface. Two people stand on a platform and try not to get knocked off into the water. You can’t just win by whacking the crap out of them, either. You have to be patient, time your swings and defend. Once you figure out someone’s strategy, it can be pretty simple to get past them.

Aside from a standard nerf looking sword, there’s also one that charges and a twin sword just to mix it up a little.

Bowling

Ah, my favourite! Bowling is something you think you’re good at in real-life and without the bumpers – just a bit crap. Not here in Nintendo Switch Sports. The bowling action is slightly different from the Switch on the Wii. You let go of the B Button on the Wii Remote as you complete the swing. Now you don’t – it will get you too. Aside from vanilla bowling, there are also some novelty lanes, but sadly there is no 1,000-pin game from Wii Sports Resort.

Badminton, Volleyball, and Tennis

No, I’m not a crackpot. I realise these are three very different sports, and they all have their own nuance in real life and that if you can play one, you can’t play another. But in Nintendo Switch Sports, you can, all of these court games feel very samey.

The tennis this time around feels slower, and despite me going back and checking, it’s not. You’ve still got the same Wii Remote Plus style controls, and you still have to be in control of both players on your side of the court. Badminton, the new addition, feels super fresh compared to the slower tennis. The court is smaller, and it’s 1v1 all the time. There’s also no CPU or friend at the front to worry about.

Being perhaps a more physical game, Volleyball doesn’t require the same jumping around and spiking that a real game would. You’ve still got to launch your ball and tap it over, but it’s all very naturally. It’s more about timing than anything.

I lumped all those sports together because, with the removal of Baseball and Boxing and the addition of two court sports, the mixture of sports feels off. If you don’t like tennis, you’re probably not going to enjoy Badminton – although I think now Badminton is way more fun than tennis myself. Golf is coming later, but that’s really not in the same league as the other games.

Without the patch for online, we can’t yet give Nintendo Switch Sports a score – and anyone who does is lying to you. When the game releases on Friday, you’ll get the patch and be off and whacking balls with your mates online. But some people won’t, whether they can’t get online or can’t afford it, paywall-ing some of the stuff that could elevate this above Wii Sports and bring back that craze for a new generation. Wii Sports was free, Wii Sports Resort wasn’t, but it had a lot more going on than what we’ve played thus far.

I hope I can delete most of this review and finish it off strong when the patch releases.

Score forthcoming.