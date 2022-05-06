66
Nintendo Switch Sports hand towel now available from the My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicMay 6, 2022

Nintendo has stolen a whole bunch of sports towels from Spocco Square and has put them up on the My Nintendo Store for redemption.

Because Spocco Square doesn’t exist and you’ll never be able to visit, this is the only way get your hands on such a towel. The towels are 250mm x 250mm, and made from cotton.

Someone alert the manager that they’re available for just 350 platinum points.

