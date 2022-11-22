Nintendo Switch Sports Golf tees off on November 29th

At last, Nintendo Switch Sports will gain the promised Golf mode from next week. In a free update to the game, Golf will be added on November 29th in Australia.

Golf features 21 holes from Wii Sports and supports up to 8 players locally. There’s also an online survival mode where the person with the most strokes is eliminated each hole – you also all tee off at once.

Nintendo has been promising this one since launch and originally was meant to be released in our Spring. But now we’ve got the date we can all hit the links.

In related news, Japan is getting a Nintendo Switch Sports hardware bundle which features the game, a leg strap and also 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online. It’s interesting, Wii Sports was never bundled with the Wii in Japan at launch and now we have this…