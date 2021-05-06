Nintendo Switch sets Wii in its sights as sales reach 84.59 million

Nintendo’s Q4 financial results are in, and it’s all good news. This period of sales is between January 2021 and the end of March 2021. That means New Pokémon Snap isn’t recorded and will be reported next quarter.

Nintendo sold 4.7 million Switch consoles this quarter, taking the total sold to 84.59 million overall. This financial year Nintendo sold 28.83 million Switch units compared to 21.03 million the last. That’s an increase of 37.1%. With all these amazingly high sales, that means Nintendo has recorded its highest operating profit ever.

Nintendo now forecasts that they will sell 25.5m this year, down from the last prediction; however, Nintendo predicted 19m for last year and blew past that by 10 million. So they’re lowballing again.

The Nintendo Switch has now surpassed the Game Boy Advance in sales (81.51m). Its next target is the Wii at 101.63 million.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons have continued to pump along, with 20.85m added in the last financial year. It’s now at 32.63 million copies sold. It still hasn’t topped Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which sits on 35.39 and remains the best selling Switch game.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury managed to sell through 4 million copies in its first four weeks on sale. The Wii U version of the game sold 5.85 million the entire time it was on sale. Next quarter should see it overtaken.

Other games continued to sell well, with Super Mario Party shipping another million, Pikmin 3 Deluxe crossed 2 million, and 51 Worldwide Games now on 3 million. 36 titles have now sold more than a million on Switch.

There was no update to any Nintendo 3DS sales figures.

Switch Hardware Updates

Nintendo Switch total: 84.59m (Up from 79.87m)

– Nintendo Switch: 69.89m (Up from 66.34m)

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 14.70m (Up from 13.53m)

Switch Software Million Sellers Updates

2021 Titles

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 5.59m

2020 Titles

– Paper Mario: The Origami King – 3.12m (Up from 3.05m last qtr)

– Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 9.01m (Up from 8.32m last qtr)

– 51 Worldwide Classics – 3.14m (Up from 2.62m last qtr)

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 32.63m (Up from 31.18m last qtr)

– Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 1.52m (Up from 1.48m last qtr)

– Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 2.04m (Up from 1.94m last qtr)

– Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 3.07m (Up from 2.84m last qtr)

– Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 1.27m (Up from 1.08m last qtr)

Evergreen Million Sellers

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 35.39m (up from 33.41m last qtr)

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 23.84m (up from 22.85m last qtr)

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 22.28m (up from 21.45m last qtr)

– Super Mario Odyssey – 20.83m (up from 20.23m last qtr)

– Pokemon Sword and Shield – 21.10m (up from 20.35m last qtr)

– Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee – 13.28m (up from 13.00m last qtr)

– Splatoon 2 – 12.21m (up from 11.90m last qtr)

– Super Mario Party – 14.79m (up from 13.82m last qtr)

– New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 10.44m (up from 9.82m last qtr)

– Ring Fit Adventure – 10.11m (up from 8.68m last qtr)

– Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 9.59m (up from 9.13m last qtr)

– Super Mario Maker 2 – 7.15m (6.91m last reported)

Games with no updates to sales have been omitted from our list.