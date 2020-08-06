Nintendo Switch sales soar to 61.4m, Animal Crossing now up to 22.4m since launch

Nintendo’s last quarterly report was massive, Animal Crossing: New Horizons had just launched and we saw some amazing figures for that. Then shortly after most of the world went into lockdown as the full force of COVID-19 pandemic set in. So how did Nintendo do this quarter?

As anyone could have expected, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has climbed to an absolutely massive 22.4 million units, placing it firmly in second place for highest-selling Switch games, above Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Breath of the Wild. The Switch itself has shipped a gigantic 61.44 million units, meaning it’s less than 500,000 units shy of the NES, which it is expected to surpass in great numbers by the end of the current quarter. That’s up 5.67 million units from the last quarter.

Seven first-party titles have sold over a million units the past quarter, including Animal Crossing, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Breath of the Wild, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Joining the million sellers list is Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, which has debuted at a respectable 1.03 million units, and Ring Fit Adventure has shipped another 1.17 million this quarter, bringing its life-to-date figure up to around 3.9 million.

We’re still combing through the financial data for more interesting tidbits, and will update this article as we find them.

Switch Million Sellers

2020 Titles

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 22.4m – (Up from 13.41m)

– Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – No new figure – (1.26m last quarter)

Evergreen Million Sellers

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 26.74m (up from 24.77m last qtr)

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 19.99m (up from 18.84m last qtr)

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 18.6m (up from 17.41m last qtr)

– Super Mario Odyssey – 18.06m (up from 17.41m last qtr)

– Pokemon Sword and Shield – 18.22m (up from 17.37m last qtr)

– Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee – 12.20m (up from 11.97m last qtr)

– Splatoon 2 – 10.71m (up from 10.13m last qtr)

– Super Mario Party – 10.94m (up from 10.1m last qtr)

– New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 7.44m (up from 6.6m last qtr)

– Ring Fit Adventure – 3.9m (up from 2.73m last qtr)



– Luigi’s Mansion 3 – No new figure (6.33m last qtr)

– Super Mario Maker 2 – No new figure (5.48m last qtr)

– The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – No new figure (4.38m last qtr)

– Fire Emblem: Three Houses – No new figure (2.87m last qtr)

– Astral Chain – No new figure (1.08m last qtr)

– Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 – No new figure (1.08 last qtr)