Nintendo Switch sales reach 52.48m, Pokemon Sword & Shield sell through over 16m

Well, hot damn. The first financials since the launch of Pokemon Sword and Shield are in, and it’s a big one — as post-holidays financials usually are.

The big news, of course, is that Pokemon Sword and Shield has sold through a gigantic 16.06 million units, making it one of the biggest Pokemon launches in recent history. That’s a bigger launch than every single 3DS era game, even Sun and Moon.

That’s not the only big news, however. The Switch Lite has hit 5.19 million units sold, and beside Pokemon, four other titles joined the million-seller club: Luigi’s Mansion 3 (5.37m), Ring Fit Adventure (2.17m), Astral Chain (1.03m), and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 (1.02m).

We’re still trawling through the newly released documents, so we’ll be sure to update this article if we see anything notable or interesting.

Hardware

– Switch Hardware lifetime to date: 52.48 million (Up from 41.67 million)

– 3DS Hardware lifetime to date: 75.71 (Up from 75.45 million)

Switch Million Sellers

We’ve cleaned this section up a bit, omitting any games for which sales have slowed far enough for Nintendo to stop updating their numbers for it.

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 22.96m (up from 19.01m last qtr)

– Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee – 11.76m (up from 11.28m last qtr)

– Splatoon 2 – 9.81m (up from 9.28m last qtr)

– Super Mario Odyssey – 16.59m (up from 15.38m last qtr)

– Super Mario Party – 9.12m (up from 7.59 last qtr)

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 17.68m (up from 15.71m last qtr)

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 16.34m (up from 14.54m last qtr)

– New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 5.85m (up from 4.59m last qtr)

– Super Mario Maker 2 – 5.04m (up from 3.93m last qtr)

– The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 4.19m (up from 3.13m last qtr)

– Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 2.58m (up from 2.29m last qtr)

– Pokemon Sword and Shield – 16.06m

– Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 5.37m

– Ring Fit Adventure – 2.17m

– Astral Chain – 1.03m

– Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 – 1.02m