Nintendo Switch pre-orders for April are already pre-selling out

Nope, you’re not reading an article from 2017.

With the Nintendo Switch in super high demand, and in short supply due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation, stores have taken to offering the console again for pre-order. This pre-order would then ensure you get a Switch when they arrive off the plane in a week or so.

However, the first initial mid-April re-stocks have now been allocated. EB Games has now moved both the Neon and Gray coloured consoles from April to next month. JB Hi-Fi is still offering an end of April date, as is The Gamesmen. Department stores are harder to track as they don’t keep their online systems as up to date, especially with items on such scarcity.

Amazon has one seller money-grabbing for over $1000 for one – don’t even think about it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (the game, not the console) is also dated for mid-April at EB Games, JB Hi-Fi and others. Ring Fit Adventure which has been in short supply for months is now late April to mid-May depending on where you look and it’s possible it’ll get even later as in-home exercise becomes needed.

The good news is there is stock on the way, and with stores keeping their pages up to date you know when it’s coming. Without leaning to any store if you’re after a Switch, put a preorder down, it might come earlier than its says but least it’ll be locked in. With production hopefully ramping up in China and Vietnam hopefully more stock will soon be on the way.

There is another alternative before hitting Facebook Marketplace and dropping double the price, consider a Switch Lite – they’re generally in stock most places and might be enough to get you through this tough time.

Remember when you could get a Switch for $399?

All dates and availability were correct as of 02:00 AEST.