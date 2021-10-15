Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack pricing & release date revealed, will include Animal Crossing DLC

This morning’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct revealed a new paid DLC for the game. Happy Home Paradise sees you becoming a resort developer creating vacation homes for yourself and other in-game characters. For more information on that check out our full recap.

However, Nintendo also dropped a rather large surprise at the end of the Direct, revealing that the Happy Home Paradise DLC will be able to be purchased separately, or you can get it as part of the Expansion Pack to Nintendo Switch Online. The Expansion Pack previously was announced to give us Nintendo 64 and Sega MegaDrive games, and now you’ll get Happy Home Paradise as well.

We also got pricing for how much the Expansion Pack will set us back. The cost is doubled if you decide to opt into the Expansion Pack.

With the Expansion Pack in America, the price increase is 150% over the original pricing. In Europe and Japan, they got a rise of just over 100%. Ours was the same, essentially doubled.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

✚ Individual: AU$59.95 / NZ$69.95 for 12 months

✚ Family Membership: AU$109.95 / NZ$119.95 for 12 months

It does not appear you can buy a month or three months of the Expansion Pack. Existing members who upgrade to the Expansion Pack will be charged pro-rata for the rest of their subscription.

For reference, currently, it costs AU$29.95 for a year of Nintendo Switch Online. Tne Expansion Pack is entirely optional; you don’t need to pay more if you don’t want to.

Both controllers are available now, here is where you can buy the Nintendo 64 controller and here for the Sega Mega Drive controller, with each priced at $69.95 according to the site. Once again, you must be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber in order to purchase these controllers, any level will do.