Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is now live with Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games

Nintendo has flicked the switch and the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is now live. That means the ten Nintendo 64 and ten Sega Mega Drive games are now available to play. You’ll need to download their specific apps from the eShop.

The cost of the Expansion Pack to you will be priced differently depending on how long left you have on your Nintendo Switch Online subscription. You’ll be charged pro-rata for the remaining time, with a discount of $0.08 per day remaining for an individual subscription, or $0.15 per day for family subscriptions, which will also set your renewal date to one year after the date of the upgrade. The Expansion Pack can only be bought in a 12 month. block as well so that will vary as well.

You can upgrade to the Expansion Pack here, or on your console through the Nintendo Switch Online button on the Home Screen. You’ll need firmware version 13.1.0 which was released earlier today.

Here’s the pricing;

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

✚ Individual: AU$59.95 / NZ$69.95 for 12 months

✚ Family Membership: AU$109.95 / NZ$119.95 for 12 months

Here’s all the Nintendo 64 games coming on day one;

✚ Super Mario 64

✚ Mario Kart 64

✚ Lylat Wars (Starfox 64)

✚ Yoshi’s Story

✚ The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

✚ Dr Mario 64

✚ Mario Tennis

✚ Operation Winback

✚ Sin & Punishment

Games coming at a later date include Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf, Banjo-Kazooie, Paper Mario, F-Zero X.

Nintendo has confirmed that all Nintendo 64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will support 60hz – at least in English.

For the Mega Drive the following games will be available at launch;Sonic the Hedgehog 2

✚ Sonic the Hedgehog 2

✚ Streets of Rage 2

✚ Castlevania: Bloodlines

✚ Contra: Hard Corps

✚ Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

✚ Golden Axe

✚ Gunstar Heroes

✚ M.U.S.H.A.

✚ Phantasy Star IV

✚ Ristar

✚ Shining Force

✚ Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

✚ Strider

After the controllers?

Update: The Nintendo 64 controller has come back in stock on October 26th, the Mega Drive control pad also remains in stock.

If you’re after the SEGA Mega Drive Control Pad, they’re you’re in luck. They’re in stock at the My Nintendo Store right now. The Nintendo 64 controller however is sold out, we’ve asked Nintendo when they’ll be back in stock and we’ll let you know if we hear back.

Animal Crossing fans, the Happy Home Paradise expansion is also coming… to the Expansion Pack. You’ll have to wait for November 5th for that one.