111
0

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition launching in October

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 31, 2023
Advertisement

Nintendo has announced a brand new limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED console to coincide with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The console features Mario Red Joy-Con, a matching dock and a hidden Mario on the back of the dock. There’s also coins inside the dock cover.

It’s out October 6th here in Australia, look for preorder information in the morning.

Missed the Direct, we’ve got a full recap here.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment