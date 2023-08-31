Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition launching in October
Advertisement
Nintendo has announced a brand new limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED console to coincide with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The console features Mario Red Joy-Con, a matching dock and a hidden Mario on the back of the dock. There’s also coins inside the dock cover.
It’s out October 6th here in Australia, look for preorder information in the morning.
Missed the Direct, we’ve got a full recap here.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments