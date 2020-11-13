Nintendo Switch has second-best October ever in the US, bested only by the Wii in 2008

Normally we wouldn’t report about just one regions sales, unless it was Australia. However, Nintendo thought it was good enough to brag about so we’re letting you know too.

In the month of October, Nintendo sold 735,926 Switch units in the United States. That’s a lot of Switch consoles, but it’s even better when you add some context.

That figure is 136% higher than the October of 2019. More importantly that’s the second higher figure for that month ever from any consoles. It was second the the Wii in 2008 which sold 807,000. That year was almost peak Wii, so it’s doing pretty well.

Nintendo will be offering a Black Friday bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online in the US – can it go even higher this month? We’ll wait and see.

No word if we’re getting a similar bundle here in Australia.