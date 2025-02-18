Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers won’t continue onto Switch 2
Our beloved Nintendo Switch Game Voucher program will not continue on the Nintendo Switch 2. In a small footnote on the current Nintendo Switch Game Voucher eShop page, Nintendo has added the following text:
Regarding Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games
Please note that Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games.
So while we might still get vouchers for original Nintendo Switch games, the program we love here at Vooks is effectively ending with the new console. This, on top of Nintendo ending the Gold Point program earlier today, shows that Nintendo is tying up loose ends.
The Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers allowed you to buy essentially two games in advance for a reduced rate, combine that with a discount of Gold Coins, you could potentially save more than 30% off a new release title.
Well, it was nice while it lasted.