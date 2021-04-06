Nintendo Switch firmware version 12.0.0 now available

This morning the firmware for the Nintendo Switch was updated to version 12.0.0, unfortunately despite the version jump from 11 there’s not a whole lot of new here.

The one update point is regarding cloud save data…

Ver. 12.0.0 (Released April 5, 2021) We fixed the issue with the save data backup feature, where in rare cases, the automatic backup of save data is interrupted if a communication error occurs during completion of the save data backup process. For steps on how to check if the error is occurring or what to do if the error has already occurred, you may find this information helpful

There’s not even added stability!