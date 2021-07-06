2860
Nintendo Switch firmware updated to 12.1.0, lets you update games if your storage is full

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 6, 2021

Nintendo has pushed up a new firmware update for the Nintendo Switch – and hopefully, this one goes better than the last oneVersion 12.1.0 adds the ability to delete updates to games before installing new updates.

So if you have a full SD card or internal memory and a game wants to update, usually, you would have to make room for that update before downloading it. Some games updates are relatively massive, so this lets you delete a games update before the new one installs, so there’s enough space. You won’t be able to play the game until the latest download is completed. 

There are also general stability updates, just in case you were worried.

