Nintendo Switch firmware jumps to 16.0.2, doesn’t do much
Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch firmware taking the system to 16.0.2 – if you were expecting anything, be disappointed.
This firmware update notes say there are “General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience“. We didn’t even get a list of banned nicknames or anything.
Perhaps there’s more behind the scenes, but for now, that’s it.
