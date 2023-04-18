651
Nintendo Switch firmware jumps to 16.0.2, doesn’t do much

by Daniel VuckovicApril 18, 2023

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch firmware taking the system to 16.0.2 – if you were expecting anything, be disappointed.

This firmware update notes say there are “General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience“. We didn’t even get a list of banned nicknames or anything.

Perhaps there’s more behind the scenes, but for now, that’s it.

