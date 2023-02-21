Nintendo Switch firmware jumps to 16.0.0, doesn’t do much
Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch firmware taking the system to 16.0.0 – for such a version number jump surely we’re getting something good?
Well not really.
This firmware update changes “user nicknames that cannot be used will be replaced with ???” and of course “General system stability”.
Perhaps there’s more behind the scenes, but for now that’s it.
