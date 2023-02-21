0

Nintendo Switch firmware jumps to 16.0.0, doesn’t do much

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 21, 2023

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch firmware taking the system to 16.0.0 – for such a version number jump surely we’re getting something good? 

Well not really. 

This firmware update changes “user nicknames that cannot be used will be replaced with ???” and of course “General system stability”.

Perhaps there’s more behind the scenes, but for now that’s it.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Nintendo Switch Firmware
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment