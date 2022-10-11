Nintendo Switch firmware jumps to 15.0.0, doesn’t do much
Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch firmware taking the system to 15.0.0 – for such a version number jump surely we’re getting something good?
Well not really.
This firmware update moves the location of the Bluetooth Audio settings in the settings menu, you can now take screenshots within the Nintendo Switch Online app and of course “General system stability”.
Perhaps there’s more behind the scenes, but for now that’s it.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments