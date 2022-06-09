Nintendo Switch eShop Sale (June 2021) Over 1500 games on sale!
It’s time for another sale, and it’s a big one 1500 games. We’ve got some highlights we’ve found in the massive list, Nintendo has there’s. That doesn’t mean we found them all, but there’s a lot of games here, so get digging.
A reminder, eShop cards go on sale at Big W for 10% on June 14th, so a lot of the games on the list below are on sale after that. That way you can save even more.
✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $4.83 (Usually $6.45, ends 19/06) – 25% off
✚ Bastion (Supergiant Games) – $3.50 (Usually $17.50, ends 19/06) – 80% off
✚ Cuphead (StudioMDHR) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/06) – 30% off
✚ Dark Souls™: Remastered (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S.) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ DOOM Eternal (Bethesda) – $26.38 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 67% off
✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/06) – 40% off
✚ LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga (WB Games) – $79.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 19/06) – 20% off
✚ Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 33% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition (Ubisoft) – $22.48
✚ Monster Hunter Rise (CAPCOM) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 26/6) – 50% off
✚ New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 33% off
✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) – $53.30
✚ The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 33% off
✚ Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 33% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Ubisoft) – $47.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 40% off
✚ Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection (CAPCOM) – $60.93 (Usually $90.95, ends 19/06) – 33% off
✚ Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Nintendo) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/06) – 30% off
✚ Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 19/06) – 30% off
✚ Conan Chop Chop (Funcom Oslo) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 19/06) – 30% off
✚ Dragon Ball Z: KAKAROT (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $39.95(Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ Dead Cells (Motion Twin) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ Demon Turf (Playtonic) – $28.76 (Usually $35.95, ends 19/06) – 20% off
✚ Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware Limited) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/06) – 75% off
✚ Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $15.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 80% off
✚ Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 33% off
✚ King’s Bounty II (Koch Media) – $26.23 (Usually $74.95, ends 19/06) – 65% off
✚ Loop Hero (Devolver Digital) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/06) – 30% off
✚ OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Nintendo) – $44.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ OlliOlli World (Private Division) – $29.96 (Usually $44.95, ends 03/07) – 33% off
✚ Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 33% off
✚ STAR WARS Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $10.27 (Usually $20.55, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed™ (Aspyr) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/06) – 15% off
✚ Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (SEGA) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 19/06) – 50% off
✚ Shin Megami Tensei V (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 33% off
✚ Shovel Knight: King of Cards (Yacht Club Games) – $8.77 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/06) – 35% off
✚ Sonic Colours: Ultimate (SEGA) – $38.67 (Usually $64.45, ends 19/06) – 40% off
✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $14.17 (Usually $42.95, ends 19/06) – 67% off
✚ Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/06) – 33% off
✚ Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/06) – 40% off
✚ The Touryst (Shin’en) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/06) – 30% off
✚ Transistor (Supergiant Games) – $4.79 (Usually $23.95, ends 19/06) – 80% off
✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) – $59.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 19/06) – 33% off