Nintendo Switch 2 moves 3.5 million units worldwide in first four days

Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 3.5 million units around the globe in the first four days on sale. This means it is now the fastest selling Nintendo console globally, ever.

The original Nintendo Switch sold 2.7 million back in March 2017, over three weeks of sales.

“In addition to upgraded features, Nintendo Switch 2 offers new ways for people to connect and play together,” said Takuro Horie, Managing Director of Nintendo Australia. “We are grateful for the response it has already received, and we hope players will continue to enjoy the new experiences offered.”

Unfortunately there’s no local Australian and New Zealand figures like we got with the original Switch.

To compare the PlayStation 5 sold 4.5 million units in its first 6 weeks on sale, so did the PlayStation 4. This means the that Nintendo Switch 2 is now the fastest selling console, from any manufacturer – of all time.

