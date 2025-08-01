Nintendo Switch 2 has now sold 5.82 million units since launch

Advertisement

Nintendo has confirmed in its latest financial report that the Nintendo Switch 2 has now clocked through 5.82 million units sold. Nintendo though says that in the seven weeks after launch, they’re now at more than 6 million units, so the 5.82 million is until the end of June.

The last figure we had for sales was June 11th, 2025 just four days after launch. So since then it has sold 2.32 million (to the end of June). This is all sell through to customers.

Mario Kart World has also sold quite well, with 5.63 million units sold. Considering the game is bundled with the console that’s not too shocking.

