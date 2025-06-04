Nintendo Switch 2 has launched in Australia, here’s our Midnight Launch report

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch 2 is out now across Australia and New Zealand, and for the first time in a long time we got midnight launches – even in Western Australia which hasn’t had a midnight launch in 20 years. There were midnight launches at EB Games stores, at The Gamesmen in New South Wales, Paper House Games had a midnight launch and party in Melbourne and it’s all gone off without a hitch we’re told.

We’ve had team members and readers across the land send us in reports from the launches, and snap some photos. Here’s how it went down.

We’ll have more photos, coverage from launches as they come in.

Paper House Games – Victoria

Game developers Paper House Games held a cozy launch party for the Nintendo Switch 2, only folks who had preordered through the team were able to attend but if you did you were treated to the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie on the big screen, raffles, Nintendo themed sweets, drinks and more.

We’ll have more photos from this event in the morning.

Photo: Paul R

The Gamesmen – NSW

There was quite the turnout at The Gamesmen, with a massive line snaking down the street to the store. Vooks Discord member Helian who sent us these photos believes about 300 people were there – possibly one of the biggest midnight launches in the country for sure.

Photo: Helian

EB Games Canberra – ACT

Vooks team member Brad braved the minus 3 degrees to line up for his console at EB Games in the capital – about 60 to 70 people were there as well.

EB Games Bendigo – VIC

Thanks to Justin for allowing us to use his photo. They counted about 80 people in line.

Photo: justintabs

EB Games Springfield – QLD

Apparently there’s a Springfield here in Australia, unfortunately it’s not that one – but it did have a midnight launch. James P sent us this photo in, another smooth launch.

Photo: James Pinnell

EB Games Penrith – NSW

Vooks Discord member Bkz052 sent us this one, they estimated that around 100 people were in attendance. Their Fast Pass meant they were out by 12:15am as well.

Photo: Bkz052

And in WA, we checked out three midnight launches, but due to the time difference, we didn’t stick around until actual midnight for the consoles to go on sale. Ours are all hopefully arriving tomorrow. The staff were positive, and people had already come in, paid everything off, and were planning to return closer to midnight.

Did get this moody shot of EB Games on William Street with a small gathering in side even hours before.