Nintendo Switch 2 firmware update 20.2.0 out now
A small firmware update has gone out for the Switch 2, and according to the patch notes, it doesn’t do much that’s particularly exciting — it’s a firmware update, after all. However, there do appear to be some changes behind the scenes, as games like Portal 2 now boot properly. There’s no mention of any backwards compatibility updates in the notes, but it certainly seems that something has been improved.
Otherwise, here’s what’s changed along with a dose of stability.
Ver. 20.2.0 (Released July 14, 2025)
- Fixed an issue where Parental Control settings were not transferred to Nintendo Switch 2 from Nintendo Switch in certain circumstances during a system transfer.
- Fixed an issue where you could not proceed past “Searching for networks” in Internet Settings within System Settings.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.
