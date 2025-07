Nintendo Switch 2 firmware update 20.2.0 out now 

Advertisement

A small firmware update has gone out for the Switch 2, and according to the patch notes, it doesn‚Äôt do much that‚Äôs particularly exciting ‚ÄĒ it‚Äôs a firmware update, after all. However, there do appear to be some changes behind the scenes, as games like¬†Portal 2¬†now boot properly. There‚Äôs no mention of any backwards compatibility updates in the notes, but it certainly seems that something has been improved.

Otherwise, here’s what’s changed along with a dose of stability.

Ver. 20.2.0 (Released July 14, 2025)