Nintendo survey asks fans what price they’d buy the ‘next’ WarioWare game for
Nintendo of America has sent a survey to Nintendo Switch owners asking them what price they would buy games from certain franchises. One of the games asked about is a WarioWare game.
That's a VERY specific question about WarioWare Nintendo 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/NRESbookx7— Andrew (Beta64) (@Beta64Official) June 2, 2021
The survey asks, “At the price of $49.99, how interested are you in buying the next game in the WarioWare series?”
Seeing as Nintendo hasn’t announced a new WarioWare game, it’s possible that one is in the works or is close to releasing. The last WarioWare game was released in 2018. WarioWare Gold was also just a compilation of the best of WarioWare games.
So, what would you pay for a new WarioWare game?
