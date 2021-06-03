959
Nintendo survey asks fans what price they’d buy the ‘next’ WarioWare game for

by Daniel VuckovicJune 3, 2021

Nintendo of America has sent a survey to Nintendo Switch owners asking them what price they would buy games from certain franchises. One of the games asked about is a WarioWare game.

The survey asks, “At the price of $49.99, how interested are you in buying the next game in the WarioWare series?”

Seeing as Nintendo hasn’t announced a new WarioWare game, it’s possible that one is in the works or is close to releasing. The last WarioWare game was released in 2018. WarioWare Gold was also just a compilation of the best of WarioWare games.

So, what would you pay for a new WarioWare game?

