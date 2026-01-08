Nintendo serves up new Mario Tennis Fever details and overview trailer

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming Mario Tennis Fever, which is just over a month away. It’s the first time we’ve had another proper look at the game since its initial reveal.

The new trailer goes over all of the game’s modes and gives another look at the Fever Rackets, the major new gameplay addition. It also reveals that there will be 38 playable characters, including Goomba, Nabbit, Piranha Plant, Baby Wario and Baby Waluigi, who are making their debut.

If you prefer to play tennis without the Fever Racket mechanics, you’ll be able to do so, with a Classic mode available. Swing Mode with motion controls also returns from Mario Tennis Aces.

There’s a whole range of new modes, including Wonder Court Matches where Wonder Effects (similar to Super Mario Bros. Wonder) occur, Rocket Factory Matches where different Fever Rackets spawn mid-game, and a Pinball Match where courts are filled with bumpers, among others. Tournaments, Trial Towers and Ring Shot modes all return as well.

You can play with up to four players locally, and local wireless play is also supported, with GameShare allowing others to play even without owning a copy of the game.

The game also supports amiibo. Depending on which Super Mario series amiibo you scan, it can change the design of the tennis ball. This doesn’t affect stats at all, so there’s no gameplay advantage.

Mario Tennis Fever launches on February 12, 2026, and is exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2.