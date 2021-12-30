Nintendo sends off 2021 with an eShop New Years Sale, 1000 games discounted

Well this is a surprise, out with the “Festive Offers” sale and in with a New Years one! We weren’t expecting a sale but this week there are again 1000 games back on sale and some really good ones at that.

Nintendo says it’s multiplayer themed, but even if you’ll be celebrating new years alone there’s some things for you too.

Some Nintendo stuff for the usual 33% off (hope you got discounted eShop credit to bring that down even more!), some really great indies and retro games. There’s a lot of games on sale for the first time as well!

Happy New Year!

Vooks Highlights

First Party

✚ 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 30% off

✚ ARMS (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 33% off

✚ Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 30% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 (Nintendo) – $36.60 (Usually $54.95, ends 12/01) – 33% off

✚ Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 33% off

✚ Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 30% off

✚ Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) – $63.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 20% off

✚ Miitopia (Nintendo) – $55.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 20% off

✚ Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 33% off

Third Party & Indie

✚ ŌKAMI HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (CAPCOM) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 25% off

✚ Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (DANGEN Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ Catherine: Full Body (SEGA) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/01) – 60% off

✚ Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ Cris Tales (Modus Games) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ Death’s Door (Devolver Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 25% off

✚ Demon Turf (Playtonic) – $28.76 (Usually $35.95, ends 12/01) – 20% off

✚ Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (ZA/UM) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 35% off

✚ Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off

✚ Donut County (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 12/01) – 71% off

✚ FRAMED Collection (Surprise Attack) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off

✚ GRID™ Autosport (Codemasters Software Company Limited) – $29.99 (Usually $54.99, ends 12/01) – 45% off

✚ Katana ZERO (Devolver Digital) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 40% off

✚ Layon’s Mystery Journy: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy DE (LEVEL-5) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (WB Games) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ LIMBO (Playdead) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/01) – 80% off

✚ Necrobarista – Final Pour – (Coconut Island Games) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/01) – 30% off

✚ Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 80% off

✚ OlliOlli: Switch Stance (Good Shepherd) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/01) – 80% off

✚ Persona 5 Strikers (SEGA) – $54.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 12/01) – 45% off

✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ QUAKE (Bethesda) – $10.46 (Usually $14.95, ends 12/01) – 30% off

✚ SAMURAI SHODOWN (Koch Media) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ Sam & Max Save the World (Skunkape Games) – $21.19 (Usually $28.26, ends 12/01) – 25% off

✚ Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna Games, LLC) – $10.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 12/01) – 42% off

✚ Slay the Spire (Humble Bundle) – $15.18 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/01) – 60% off

✚ Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (SEGA) – $41.21 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 25% off

✚ TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue™ HD (Krome Studios) – $24.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 12/01) – 38% off

✚ Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/01) – 33% off

✚ Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Activision) – $37.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 40% off

✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (Triband) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/01) – 60% off

Retro

✚ Castlevania Advance Collection (KONAMI) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/01) – 25% off

✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/01) – 50% off

✚ SEGA AGES Shinobi (SEGA) – $4.70 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/01) – 57% off

✚ SEGA AGES Space Harrier (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/01) – 65% off

✚ SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (株式会社セガゲームス / SEGA Games Co., Ltd.) – $4.70 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/01) – 57% off

✚ SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land (SEGA) – $4.70 (Usually $10.95, ends 12/01) – 57% off

Everything….

