Nintendo says Animal Crossing: New Horizons has met lifetime sales prediction already

Last week Nintendo revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold through 13.41 million in just it’s first six weeks on sale. A truly massive number.

During Nintendo’s post investor briefing Q&A, which was held on a conference call due to the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve now learned that figure has now surpassed the total Nintendo expected to sell on the game – in its entire lifetime.

Nintendo sold 12.55 million copies of Animal Crossing: New Leaf in 8 years, so their prediction was solid, but just like us didn’t see the virus coming.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons hit at the perfect time just as most of the world was seeking (and forced) into entertaining in their homes. We can’t see that stopping anytime soon.

Source: Investor Q&A translated by Siliconera