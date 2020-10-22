Nintendo rushes out Smash Bros. Ultimate patch to get Steve’s meat off

Just over a week after the last patch, Nintendo has updated to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to version 9.0.1. According to Nintendo this fixes a bunch of bugs regarding Steve and Alex which we’ll list below – but we know the real reason.

The real reason for the patch, of course, is the removal of Steve’s meat from the victory screen. He now holds no meat. Steve’s meat in the victory screen had quickly become a meme over the past week – and this is just another case of strong Nintendo censorship gone mad. Everyone loves meat.

But for real, here are the patch notes.

Patch notes for 9.0.1

Fixed the issue where sometimes an opposing fighter would go through the landscape when Steve/Alex created a block at a certain location and the opposing fighter destroyed the block.

Fixed the issue where sometimes an opposing fighter would go through the landscape when Steve/Alex created a block at a certain location and the anvil created with a down air attack struck the opposing fighter.

Fixed the issue where the opposing fighter would become uncontrollable when Steve/Alex hit them with a minecart in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where if Steve/Alex’s minecart bounced off the wall, it would not hit the opposing fighter.

Fixed the issue where opposing fighters carried in Steve/Alex’s minecart would sometimes be warped to the original location where they were picked up.

Fixed the issue where certain fighters could go through Steve/Alex’s block once KO’d.

Source: Nintendo, GameXplain