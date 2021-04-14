Nintendo announces Animal Crossing: New Horizons soundtrack collection for Japan

The official Nintendo Official Store in Tokyo today revealed a collection of amazing looking Animal Crossing soundtracks. Unfortunately, even if we could get them, most of them have already pre-sold out.

The special limited edition has two different soundtracks. The first is a seven-disc set with 173 tracks that features music from the game. The second three-disc set has music from K.K. Slider. There’s also an art book and earphones case included. While that total collection is sold out, you can get each of the sets separate as well.

If you’ve got someone on the ground in Japan, you could order these. Hopefully, we get to seem outside Japan as the sets look amazing.

Oh, and today is the 20th anniversary of the first release of Animal Crossing. Happy Birthday!