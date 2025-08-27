Nintendo renames subsidiary Warpstar Inc. to Nintendo Stars Inc.

Nintendo has announced that its subsidiary Warpstar Inc. will be renamed Nintendo Stars Inc. The company was officially brought under the Nintendo umbrella earlier this year, and the new name reflects its new responsibilities.

So who is Nintendo Stars, and what do they actually do? Formed back in 2001, the company was originally co-owned with HAL Laboratory to oversee all things Kirby and expand the character into mediums beyond video games, such as TV shows and merchandise.

Now, the company will continue in that role, but with a broader focus on Nintendo’s characters and worlds in feature-length movies. This includes live events and merchandise tied to projects like The Super Mario Bros. Movie (allegedly called Super Mario World) and the upcoming The Legend of Zelda film.

It’s a very specific part of Nintendo’s business, but still an important one, as the company looks to bring its characters to more people—not just through video games.