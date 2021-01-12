Nintendo releasing Limited Edition Red and Blue, Mario themed Nintendo Switch this February
Alongside new information about Super Mario 3D World + Bower’s Fury, Nintendo has revealed a new Mario Red and Blue Limited Edition system. It’s the first limited edition Switch to have a different coloured console body.
The Switch system itself it Mario Red, the dock is red as well as the Joy-Con. The Joy-Con grip is blue and comes with Mario themed straps. There’s also a Mario case included.
The system is out alongside the game on February 12th in Australia and New Zealand. We’ll shoot Nintendo an email and get pricing details first thing in the morning.
Looks quite nice. I need a new set of JoyCon (the drift is real), so hopefully they can be purchased separately.
They missed an opportunity to have some Mario branding on the joy con or console itself